Martha Margaret Jones, 1944-2020

Martha Margaret Jones, 76, of Dayton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 30, in Liberty. She was born on Feb. 6, 1944 in Dayton to the late Miloslav and Martha Lesikar Psencik. Martha graduated from Dayton High School, Class of 1962. She worked as a cashier for many years at the former People’s Cash Store.

Martha was a member of the Crosby Brethren Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. Martha loved her grandchildren unconditionally and spending quality time with her family. She was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. Martha was loved by many, and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her beloved husband of 54 years, Lawrence Jones Sr.; her children, Lawrence Jones Jr., Sherry Lynette Stephenson and husband Russell, Judy Lynn Jones, Susan Gayle Hawkins and husband Wesley, Robert Lynn Jones and wife Connie Ann, Nancy Kay Meyer and husband Brandon; her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her siblings Edwin Psencik, Louise Lyrock and Walter Psencik; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Charles Rhodes, Glenn Psencik, Travis Psencik, Kory Psencik, Adam Jones and Keith Stephenson.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 2421 TX-146 in Dayton, with Dr. Larry Koslovsky officiating.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at graveside service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

