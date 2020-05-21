The media is failing on a fundamental level to report the pandemic in the one way reportage would matter most. This is, I hope, the greatest drama of our time, yet it is the first such worldwide crisis in two centuries that has no human face in the public media.

The nature of it, requiring isolation, along with privacy protection laws and the popular ideas people have now about how guarded they should be of their privacy, all work to obstruct the media’s ability to do the one thing it does best, show us the humanity behind the numbers.

Since the Crimean War, photography has made it possible for the public to witness the horror and suffering brought about by war. That is why today’s military and today’s politicians object so strongly to the media’s publishing photos of the dead or even of their caskets being unloaded from planes. Such photos bring war home to us and make it real to us in a way mere statistics can never do.

Likewise, the best photojournalism has brought home to us in sometimes very personal and intimate ways the real human beings behind the stories and statistics about disease, famine, poverty and natural disasters. Photojournalism, at its best, informs us in a manner words cannot. Photographs can give us an understanding of events, both good and bad, that we would never have otherwise. Without the photos NASA provided the moon landing would hardly have meant as much. The events 9/11 would hardly have been comprehended without video. The impact of the Great Depression on ordinary people would be difficult for later generations to grasp without the work of photographers like Dorothea Lange.

Yet, this method of reportage we have long relied upon to inform us and enrich our understanding of events is very largely missing from the biggest news story in years.

Neither hospitals nor government agencies can release the names of those sick with COVID-19. Unless their survivors make it public, we cannot know who died of the disease. As long as that is the case there can be no interviews or photographs. Their stories are not being told. Some 90,000 Americans have died in the last 12 weeks, and we can find online the names of only a few dozen and very few interviews with their surviving family members.

Many people are not taking this crisis seriously because it is not real to them. The whole thing is presented to the public as numbers, as a mere abstraction.

How can we take it seriously when the most widely seen faces put to the story have been those of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson? Our images of this pandemic are mostly selfies of the silly things people have done to kill time at home and the dishes they’ve cooked. The nearest thing to photos of the human suffering brought by the pandemic have been images, not of the sick, but of healthcare workers.

It is not that I enjoy seeing images of people suffering, but without them their suffering seems a little less than real, a little less than human. To know their pain, we must see it. We must read their names and see their faces if they and their deaths are to be anything more to us than numbers.