William Hubert Ray III, 1952-2020

With great sadness we announce the passing of Bill Ray on May 1, 2020. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to all whose lives he touched.

Born on Nov. 17, 1952 in Galveston, he passed away at age 67 at his home in Liberty.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Ray; survived by his mother, Nancy Ray; sisters, Cherie Ray and husband Ruel Smith, Cyndie and husband Craig Abshire, and Debbye Friar; Nieces and Nephews, Adam and Nathalie Friar (Kaden), Christie and Matt Butcher (Gracie, Grant and Griffin), Amber and Trey Davis (Dylan); Anson Friar, and Casey Paul Abshire.

A quiet and helpful man with a compassionate heart and generous spirit. Bill was a constant and loving support to his family and friends.

He was the owner of Snappy’s Grocery on Main Street (a local Liberty institution). In 2018 he retired from Bennett Motor Express, Houston.

Until his health condition made it challenging, Bill was an avid reader and nature lover. He mastered everything he put his attention on like cooking, hunting, golf, and fishing. This frequently showed up when he would spend hours practicing a solo four-hand-mock 42 tournament to sharpen his skills for the next tournament with lifelong friends. Bill was well-known as a man of few words, unique facial expressions, and random singing sounds. He truly flew under the radar, by choice.

So many sweet memories of him. Such a kind and gentle spirit.

“No service, frills, and ashes spread in the wind… so Bill.”

“Just always a joy to be around, regardless of what we were doing for the last 50+ years.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty County Child Welfare Board, P.O. Box 857, Liberty, Texas 77575. An online tribute wall is available at AllisonFuneralService.com.